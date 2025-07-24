Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Guild Investment Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,425 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 2.9% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,913,000 after purchasing an additional 42,218,696 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,201,000 after buying an additional 13,264,762 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,426,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,816,000 after buying an additional 11,661,011 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,294,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,879,000 after buying an additional 8,364,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,654,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,863,000 after buying an additional 182,749 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.97. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

