Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 684 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,725,190,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 39,039.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,497,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,092,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,982 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,935,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,570,511,000 after acquiring an additional 895,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,175,326,000 after acquiring an additional 794,536 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.00.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of MCD stock opened at $297.85 on Thursday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $246.12 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $301.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.49%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,400. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,817 shares of company stock worth $1,147,992 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

