NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT) Shares Acquired by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,438 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. PFG Advisors raised its position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 49,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $909,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 141,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter.

MMIT stock opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $24.65.

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

