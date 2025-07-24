NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $3,484,197,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $240,269,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,910,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,093,000 after buying an additional 2,517,369 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,064,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,164,000 after buying an additional 2,499,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8,456.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,458,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,286,000 after buying an additional 2,429,804 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 6.2%

NextEra Energy stock opened at $72.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $149.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,805. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

