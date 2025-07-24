AJ Advisors LLC Has $16.21 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

AJ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 8.3% of AJ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. AJ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $287.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.22 and a 200 day moving average of $267.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $288.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

