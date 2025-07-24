Unison Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE:VLO opened at $147.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. Valero Energy Corporation has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $167.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.80.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

