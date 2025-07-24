Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Receives $5.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.10.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $4.19 on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.64. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $6.16.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.20 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 206.05%. Definitive Healthcare’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 60,559 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 928.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 156,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 141,729 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 146,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 32,071 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 20,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 5,305.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 17,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.



