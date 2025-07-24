Carnegie Investment Counsel Grows Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 1,266.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,777 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.14% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $11,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total value of $455,856.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,485 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,661.30. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,300 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total value of $301,483.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,929.71. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,225 shares of company stock worth $1,207,207. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

HII opened at $265.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $285.81.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.90%.

HII has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.38.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

