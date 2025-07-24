American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Shares Sold by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC cut its holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 57.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 42.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth $332,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 25.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other American Healthcare REIT news, CIO Stefan K.L. Oh sold 3,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $139,346.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 95,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,723.10. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on AHR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W upgraded American Healthcare REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:AHR opened at $37.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -140.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $38.86.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.32 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. American Healthcare REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is -370.37%.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Further Reading

