Compass Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Compass Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPSB. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,579,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,467,267 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,064,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,782,000 after acquiring an additional 220,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.99. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $30.31.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

