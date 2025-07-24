Cadence Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,418 Shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the quarter. HF Sinclair makes up about 0.4% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 21,597 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $41,317,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,289,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,399,000 after buying an additional 27,764 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Down 2.4%

NYSE DINO opened at $44.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $52.88.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. HF Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently -259.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DINO shares. Mizuho upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wolfe Research lowered HF Sinclair from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DINO

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.