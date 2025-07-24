FY2025 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Reduced by William Blair

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Starbucks in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.42. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. CICC Research started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.58.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $72.73 and a 1 year high of $117.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

