Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Position Trimmed by Cadence Wealth Management LLC

Cadence Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $169.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.39. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.38 and a 1 year high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

