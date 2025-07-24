Cadence Wealth Management LLC Sells 21,986 Shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,281 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 21,986 shares during the quarter. Kinross Gold accounts for approximately 0.6% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 68.6% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,339 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Helium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. CIBC lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE KGC opened at $15.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.24%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

