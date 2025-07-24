Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Compass Financial Group Inc.

Compass Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Uptown Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Uptown Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,294,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,153,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.72 and a 12-month high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

