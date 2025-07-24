Cadence Wealth Management LLC Has $7.78 Million Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 273,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,026 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust comprises approximately 5.8% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $7,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 35.6% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.64. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

