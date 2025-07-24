Cadence Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,649 shares during the quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ICL Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,898,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,850,000 after acquiring an additional 626,553 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,362,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,336,000 after buying an additional 219,101 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ICL Group by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after buying an additional 373,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,626,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after buying an additional 89,399 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ICL Group by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,412,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 237,704 shares in the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.85. ICL Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.0426 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ICL Group from $5.80 to $6.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on ICL Group

ICL Group Profile

(Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.