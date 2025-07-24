Cadence Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for 0.5% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co raised its holdings in Nutrien by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Nutrien by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Nutrien by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NTR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Nutrien from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.22.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $60.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $65.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.65.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 203.74%.

About Nutrien

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.