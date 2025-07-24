Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives $338.26 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $338.26.

Several brokerages have commented on SAIA. Stephens lowered Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $515.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Saia to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $250.00 price objective on Saia in a research note on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $387.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price (up previously from $277.00) on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Saia by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,451,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $306.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $276.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.98. Saia has a 52 week low of $229.12 and a 52 week high of $624.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.91). Saia had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $787.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Saia will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

