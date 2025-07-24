Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 1,025 Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,520,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,120,000 after purchasing an additional 95,912 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,793,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,764,000 after buying an additional 317,450 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,426,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,024,000 after purchasing an additional 182,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,379,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,072,000 after acquiring an additional 425,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,864,000.

Get Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

PWZ stock opened at $22.80 on Thursday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.76.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.