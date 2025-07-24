Mendel Money Management Buys 228 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mendel Money Management boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $103.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.66. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $145.01.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res cut United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

