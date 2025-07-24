Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 194 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up 0.7% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,266.7% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 69.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $802.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $739.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $690.44. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $525.91 and a 52 week high of $896.98.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 33.11%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.70 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $784.31.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,957.06. This trade represents a 26.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,697.44. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

