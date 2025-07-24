Mendel Money Management Cuts Position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Mendel Money Management trimmed its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,528 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Target were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Target by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Summitry LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 42,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Target from $160.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Target from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Target from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Baird R W lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $107.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.05. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.