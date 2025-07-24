Best Waste Management Stocks Worth Watching – July 22nd

Halliburton, Rockwell Automation, Waste Management, Fluor, Cemex, NOV, and Tetra Tech are the seven Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide services related to the collection, transportation, treatment and disposal of solid and hazardous waste. These companies may operate landfills, recycling centers, waste-to-energy facilities or offer specialized environmental remediation services. Investors in waste management stocks typically look for stable revenue streams driven by municipal contracts, regulatory requirements and the growing emphasis on sustainable waste solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Shares of HAL stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.37. The company had a trading volume of 18,601,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,646,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.37. Halliburton has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $34.97.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

NYSE ROK traded up $3.25 on Tuesday, hitting $353.96. 670,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,229. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $324.82 and a 200-day moving average of $287.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $359.16. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

NYSE WM traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $226.82. 600,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,803. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.54 and a 200-day moving average of $226.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $196.59 and a 52 week high of $242.58. The stock has a market cap of $91.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Fluor (FLR)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Shares of NYSE:FLR traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.21. 1,978,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,338,159. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day moving average is $42.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fluor has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $60.10.

Cemex (CX)

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Shares of NYSE:CX traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.89. 12,813,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,043,893. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cemex has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $7.94.

NOV (NOV)

NOV Inc. designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.06. 2,452,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,322,697. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average is $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NOV has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $21.20.

Tetra Tech (TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc. provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

NASDAQ TTEK traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $38.09. The company had a trading volume of 806,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,020. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.45 and a beta of 0.94. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

