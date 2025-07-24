SFE Investment Counsel Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 32,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in AT&T by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 229,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $27.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $199.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.54.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 68.10%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

