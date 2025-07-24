Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 79.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in IQVIA by 1.4% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 63,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $194.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.65 and a 52-week high of $252.88.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $159.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $232.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.64.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

