Mendel Money Management Lowers Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Mendel Money Management trimmed its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,343 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Crown Castle from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Crown Castle from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.88.

In related news, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $850,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,563.36. The trade was a 28.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,127,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,762,542.98. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,752 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CCI opened at $109.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.14.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 164.40% and a negative net margin of 78.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is -39.50%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

