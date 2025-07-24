Carnegie Investment Counsel Purchases 161 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $21,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,050,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,554,841,000 after buying an additional 145,134 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,151,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,179,000 after purchasing an additional 96,750 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,934,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,513,000 after purchasing an additional 726,713 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,236,186,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,218,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,459,000 after buying an additional 609,602 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $209.76 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.21 and a 1-year high of $248.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.09%.

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.79.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

