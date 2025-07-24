Lifeworks Advisors LLC Purchases 6,136 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 23,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 4,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 71,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $20.63 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 52.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,264,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $616,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,427 shares in the company, valued at $871,450.58. This represents a 41.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,590 shares of company stock worth $2,436,000. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

