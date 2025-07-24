Lifeworks Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 246.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,754 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 606 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,247 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STX opened at $152.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.65. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $154.01.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 105.02%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

Seagate Technology declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to buy up to 21.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.68.

In related news, Director Michael R. Cannon sold 24,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,878,610.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,365. The trade was a 69.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $7,662,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 485,677 shares in the company, valued at $53,167,061.19. This trade represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 395,516 shares of company stock valued at $47,831,398. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

