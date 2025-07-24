iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Position Boosted by Lifeworks Advisors LLC

Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,223 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 2.0% of Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $63.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.76.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

