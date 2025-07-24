Prudential (LON:PRU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 790.11 ($10.74) and traded as high as GBX 928.20 ($12.61). Prudential shares last traded at GBX 920.60 ($12.51), with a volume of 9,461,159 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.63) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th.

Get Prudential alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PRU

Prudential Stock Up 1.0%

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of £30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 889.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 790.11.

In other Prudential news, insider George David Sartorel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 879 ($11.94) per share, for a total transaction of £8,790 ($11,942.93). 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Prudential

(Get Free Report)

Prudential plc provides life and health insurance and asset management in 24 markets across Asia and Africa. Prudential’s mission is to be the most trusted partner and protector for this generation and generations to come, by providing simple and accessible financial and health solutions. The business has dual primary listings on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (2378) and the London Stock Exchange (PRU).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.