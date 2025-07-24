Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.06 and traded as high as C$17.88. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$17.74, with a volume of 219,750 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSH.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$20.50 target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.38.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CSH.UN
Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Up 0.7%
Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is currently -358.82%.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile
Chartwell Retirement Residences is an unincorporated open-ended trust. The company is engaged in the ownership, operation, and management of retirement and long-term care communities in Canada. It operates its retirement and long-term care facilities separately. The Retirement Operations segment consists of communities that the company owns and operates in Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chartwell Retirement Residences
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- The 4 Dividend Stocks Smart Money Is Grabbing Right Now
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Microsoft’s AI Bet Faces a Major Test This Earnings Season
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- A Huge Bet on Uranium: Why Traders Are Piling Into the URNM ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.