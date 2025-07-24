Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.06 and traded as high as C$17.88. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$17.74, with a volume of 219,750 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSH.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$20.50 target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.38.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSH.UN

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Up 0.7%

Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.35 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is currently -358.82%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell Retirement Residences is an unincorporated open-ended trust. The company is engaged in the ownership, operation, and management of retirement and long-term care communities in Canada. It operates its retirement and long-term care facilities separately. The Retirement Operations segment consists of communities that the company owns and operates in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.