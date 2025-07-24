International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 312.89 ($4.25) and traded as high as GBX 377.80 ($5.13). International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at GBX 377 ($5.12), with a volume of 34,040,234 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 385 ($5.23) to GBX 460 ($6.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.71) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.30) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 384 ($5.22).

The firm has a market capitalization of £22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

