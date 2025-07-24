Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,132.86 ($15.39) and traded as high as GBX 1,333 ($18.11). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 1,327 ($18.03), with a volume of 6,613,290 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,085 ($14.74).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

About Standard Chartered

The firm has a market cap of £41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,202.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,132.86.

(Get Free Report)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.