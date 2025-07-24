Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.83 and traded as high as $8.87. Glencore shares last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 283,917 shares.

Glencore Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.