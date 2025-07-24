Spectris (LON:SXS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,719.64 ($36.95) and traded as high as GBX 3,980.08 ($54.08). Spectris shares last traded at GBX 3,974 ($53.99), with a volume of 344,166 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,154.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,719.64. The firm has a market cap of £3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

The experts in providing insight through precision measurement.

Our purpose is to deliver value beyond measure – going beyond just the measurement.

Precision is at the heart of what we do. Spectris provides global customers with specialist insight through our high-tech instruments and test equipment, augmented by the power of our software.

Through a combination of our hardware, analytical and simulation software, we provide our customers with superior data and invaluable insights that enable them to work faster, smarter and more efficiently.

This equips them with the ability to reduce time to market, improve processes, quality and yield.

