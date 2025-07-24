Spectris (LON:SXS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,719.64 ($36.95) and traded as high as GBX 3,980.08 ($54.08). Spectris shares last traded at GBX 3,974 ($53.99), with a volume of 344,166 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd.
View Our Latest Research Report on Spectris
Spectris Price Performance
Spectris Company Profile
The experts in providing insight through precision measurement.
Our purpose is to deliver value beyond measure – going beyond just the measurement.
Precision is at the heart of what we do. Spectris provides global customers with specialist insight through our high-tech instruments and test equipment, augmented by the power of our software.
Through a combination of our hardware, analytical and simulation software, we provide our customers with superior data and invaluable insights that enable them to work faster, smarter and more efficiently.
This equips them with the ability to reduce time to market, improve processes, quality and yield.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Spectris
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- The 4 Dividend Stocks Smart Money Is Grabbing Right Now
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Microsoft’s AI Bet Faces a Major Test This Earnings Season
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- A Huge Bet on Uranium: Why Traders Are Piling Into the URNM ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.