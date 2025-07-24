Aimia (TSE:AIM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.62 and traded as high as C$3.09. Aimia shares last traded at C$3.03, with a volume of 50,263 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Aimia in a report on Monday, March 31st.

Aimia Stock Up 1.0%

Aimia Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of C$291.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.73, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.62.

Aimia Inc (TSX: AIM) is a holding company that makes long-term investments in private and public businesses through controlling or minority stakes. We target companies with durable economic advantages evidenced by a track record of substantial free cash flow generation over complete business cycles, strong growth prospects, and guided by strong, experienced management teams.

