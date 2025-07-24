Lifeworks Advisors LLC Buys 12,166 Shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Celanese by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $58.10 on Thursday. Celanese Corporation has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $144.59. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. Celanese had a negative net margin of 16.54% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Celanese’s payout ratio is -0.79%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CE. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.18 per share, for a total transaction of $77,174.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,120.24. The trade was a 10.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

