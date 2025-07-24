Rollbit Coin (RLB) 24-Hour Volume Tops $355.12 Thousand

Rollbit Coin (RLB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Rollbit Coin has a market cap of $123.52 million and approximately $355.12 thousand worth of Rollbit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rollbit Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rollbit Coin has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Rollbit Coin

Rollbit Coin was first traded on November 9th, 2020. Rollbit Coin’s total supply is 2,004,598,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,474,192,460 tokens. The official website for Rollbit Coin is rollbit.com. Rollbit Coin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5326640.0. Rollbit Coin’s official Twitter account is @rollbit.

Buying and Selling Rollbit Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rollbit Coin (RLB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rollbit Coin has a current supply of 2,006,183,459.9772477. The last known price of Rollbit Coin is 0.0512945 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $343,010.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rollbit.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rollbit Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rollbit Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rollbit Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

