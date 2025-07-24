NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.71 and traded as high as $4.20. NetSol Technologies shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 26,771 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Down 0.3%

The firm has a market cap of $48.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.54 million for the quarter.

In other NetSol Technologies news, President Naeem Ghauri acquired 18,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $70,374.15. Following the transaction, the president owned 459,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,434.05. This trade represents a 4.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 33,254 shares of company stock worth $121,161 in the last three months. 14.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTWK. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in NetSol Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28,083 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in NetSol Technologies during the second quarter worth $78,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 29,361 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NetSol Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 109,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. 16.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

