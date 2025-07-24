QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.39 and traded as high as $6.87. QuickLogic shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 259,854 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QUIK. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on QuickLogic from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuickLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.87.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.10 million, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 5,920.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.

