QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.39 and traded as high as $6.87. QuickLogic shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 259,854 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on QUIK. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on QuickLogic from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuickLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.87.
View Our Latest Report on QuickLogic
QuickLogic Stock Up 4.5%
Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuickLogic
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 5,920.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
QuickLogic Company Profile
QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than QuickLogic
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- The 4 Dividend Stocks Smart Money Is Grabbing Right Now
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Microsoft’s AI Bet Faces a Major Test This Earnings Season
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- A Huge Bet on Uranium: Why Traders Are Piling Into the URNM ETF
Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.