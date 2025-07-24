Head to Head Survey: Loomis (LOIMF) and The Competition

Profitability

This table compares Loomis and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loomis 5.40% 12.72% 4.30% Loomis Competitors 7.48% 8.42% 6.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Loomis and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Loomis $2.88 billion $155.24 million 17.48 Loomis Competitors $4.28 billion $1.10 billion -25.44

Loomis’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Loomis. Loomis is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Loomis has a beta of -1.54, indicating that its share price is 254% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loomis’ competitors have a beta of 1.32, indicating that their average share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

66.6% of shares of all “Financial Transaction Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of shares of all “Financial Transaction Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Loomis competitors beat Loomis on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Loomis Company Profile

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, payments, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, foreign exchange services, automated teller machines, automated solutions, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, a payment service that enables processing of various types of payment methods, such as card, cash, and digital alternatives. It serves financial institutions, banks, retailers, commercial enterprises, and other customers, as well as public sector in Sweden, the United States, France, Switzerland, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Loomis AB (publ) was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

