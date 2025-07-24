Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Shares Bought by Innova Wealth Partners

Innova Wealth Partners raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Innova Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Theory Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 31,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 1.2%

RZV stock opened at $111.91 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $120.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.21. The stock has a market cap of $214.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

