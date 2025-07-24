Innova Wealth Partners Buys 908 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Innova Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,058,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,435,000 after buying an additional 41,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,567,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,461,000 after buying an additional 332,982 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $101,421,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,176,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,946,000 after buying an additional 78,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,054,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,966,000 after buying an additional 277,167 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $76.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.29. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $59.84 and a 1-year high of $77.39.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

