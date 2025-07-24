Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) COO Adam O’farrell Sells 3,817 Shares of Stock

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) COO Adam O’farrell sold 3,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $40,651.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 527,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,613,923.85. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Adam O’farrell sold 3,557 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $37,206.22.

On Monday, July 21st, Adam O’farrell sold 3,535 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $37,471.00.

Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.17. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $11.69.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Bridge Investment Group had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DLK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the second quarter worth approximately $7,132,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,197,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 45.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,680,000. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

