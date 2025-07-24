Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC owned about 0.58% of iShares Global Comm Services ETF worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IXP. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,106,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 94,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the first quarter valued at about $232,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXP opened at $113.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $548.73 million, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.86. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 52-week low of $82.18 and a 52-week high of $113.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.45.

About iShares Global Comm Services ETF

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

