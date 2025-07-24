Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.75.

SRE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

In related news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000. This trade represents a 9.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $595,193.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,117.94. This trade represents a 32.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,535,000,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 48,686,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,474,236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278,893 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,666,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,037 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,130,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $79.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $61.90 and a 12 month high of $95.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.88.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.70%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

