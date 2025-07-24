Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.54.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho set a $47.00 price target on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Las Vegas Sands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $52.50 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

NYSE:LVS opened at $48.66 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.12.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the casino operator to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 876 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

