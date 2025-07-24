Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.80 Million Position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 3.1% during the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. City National Bank of Florida MSD grew its holdings in Linde by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,227,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in Linde by 4,679.0% during the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 148,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,985,000 after buying an additional 145,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LIN. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $518.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,279.42. This trade represents a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,639 shares in the company, valued at $10,346,928.56. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ LIN opened at $469.99 on Thursday. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $408.65 and a 1-year high of $487.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $465.88 and a 200-day moving average of $455.22. The firm has a market cap of $221.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 43.57%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

